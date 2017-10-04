Taken our profits

This refers to the news report, ‘FBR levies flat 10pc income tax on Bahbood, pensioners certificates.’ These certificates are a source of income for senior citizens and widows. That the FBR would announce a tax cut to further oppress the already deprived segment of society is appalling. These people are already requesting the government to increase the rate of profit on their investments. This is nothing less than a cruel joke. These people do not have any other source of income and they barely manage to meet monthly expenses. Instead of alleviating their problems, the government has laid an unbearable burden on them, adding more to their miseries.

When these schemes were launched, it was clearly described that no tax or Zakat will be deducted from the profit. But the recent announcement of an immense cut will definitely decrease the income of these people. The finance minister is requested to look into matter.

Muhammad Younas Qamar (Islamabad)