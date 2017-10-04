ABBOTTABAD: A group of students enjoyed the thrilling waterfall rappelling at Sajikot in Havelian.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Adventure Edge Club arranged the event in connection with the World Tourism Day.

The organisers said the event was aimed at promoting adventure tourism in the serene Hazara division and engaging youth in the healthy activities. A group of 25 students from the Tourism & Hospitality Department, University of Hazara, and Jinnah College, Mansehra, participated in the rappelling at the waterfall in Havelian.

The students rappelled with ropes through the waterfall and enjoyed the event. “The abseil is really thrilling and joyful. We want the high-ups to organise such activities time and again to promote adventure tourism in Hazara,” a student said.