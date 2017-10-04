Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Event

Event

ABBOTTABAD: A group of students enjoyed the thrilling waterfall rappelling at Sajikot in Havelian.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Adventure Edge Club arranged the event in connection with the World Tourism Day.

The organisers said the event was aimed at promoting adventure tourism in the serene Hazara division and engaging youth in the healthy activities. A group of 25 students from the Tourism & Hospitality Department, University of Hazara, and Jinnah College, Mansehra, participated in the rappelling at the waterfall in Havelian.

The students rappelled with ropes through the waterfall and enjoyed the event. “The abseil is really thrilling and joyful. We want the high-ups to organise such activities time and again to promote adventure tourism in Hazara,” a student said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement