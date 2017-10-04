Man burnt to death as oil tanker catches fire after accident

KOHAT: A man was burnt alive Tuesday as an oil-tanker caught fire after a collision with a dumper truck on Kohat-Rawalpindi road.

It was learnt that the incident occurred due to break failure of the oil tanker.

The oil-tanker, which was transporting crude oil from Karak to an oil refinery in Attock, rammed into a dumper truck coming from the opposite side in Ghorizai area.

The oil-tanker overturned and caught fire. The driver of the dumper truck died on the spot but his identity could not be established because of his severe burning.

The oil-tanker driver escaped unhurt in the incident. Both the vehicles were also completely burnt in the inferno. The accident resulted in blocking of the busy road to traffic for hours.

The fire was so intense that it took the firefighters three hours to extinguish it.

The road blockade resulted in long queue of vehicles on both sides of the road.

It was reopened to traffic after removing the rubbles of the two vehicles from it.