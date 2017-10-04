Prompt disposal of official matters ordered

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan has asked the administrative secretaries to ensure quick disposal of official matters.

Chairing the maiden meeting of administrative secretaries, after assuming the charge of the office as chief secretary, he said the purpose should be to provide relief to the common man.

Azam Khan said transparency and efficient delivery would be his priority during his tenure in office.

The chief secretary directed the administrative secretaries to submit pending promotion cases within a month. This step would help create vacancies to ensure job opportunities for the unemployed youth, he added.

An official handout said he directed the officials to notify a committee under ACS to review all cases where government employees have gone to service tribunal/court of law. “The aim is to provide justice to employees at their executive level thereby reducing burden on the courts,” he added.

Azam Khan also directed the administrative secretaries to undertake field visits, hold open kutchery at district level to resolve the problems of masses at their door steps. He advised his team to exercise their power and authority with the sense of responsibility.

He said rules and regulations were framed for the betterment of masses and should not be used to create hindrance in service delivery.