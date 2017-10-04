MD’s appointment: BoK also included nominees’ career in other banks

PESHAWAR: The provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the competent authority to appoint the managing director of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) provided the person met the “Fit and Proper Criteria (FPT)” requirements of the State Bank of Pakistan.

This was stated in a press release with reference to a news item that appeared in The News on September 29 about the seniority list of the BoK.

Clarifying the matter, it said that as per the Bank of Khyber Act Section 12, the government was competent to appoint the managing director of the bank provided the person met “Fit and Proper Criteria (FPT)” requirements of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The press release noted that the bank was asked to submit a list of the senior most officers by the provincial Finance Department in response to which a list of four most senior officers was submitted.

It added that the seniority list included the date of appointment in the bank and date of promotion to cadre of EVP. The list provided was in the order of the time spent in EVP cadre within BoK or otherwise in the banking career.

“The bank in its list has not made any recommendation for appointment of any of the executive as acting MD and merely stated the facts,” it maintained.

According to the press release, it is the prerogative of the provincial government to choose any of the executive from the list for appointment of acting MD in accordance to BoK Act and SBP regulations which stated “that a Chief Executive of a Bank/DFI must be a career banker having at least 5 years of experience at senior level as EVP and above or equivalent i.e. Group Head of Financial/ Business Line in a bank and possess expertise and skill set to undertake responsibilities of the position effectively and prudently.”

Arshad Aziz Malik adds: The bank management sent a wrong seniority list to the government so that a junior officer could be appointed as the acting MD.

According to the reporter, the bank management added the working of Muhammad Shahbaz Jamil for other banks to his experience period also, and sent his name as the most experienced officer, though he was appointed to the bank on Dec 13, 2016. The reporter stands by the story.