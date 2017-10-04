Remembrance event on Saturday

PESHAWAR: To commemorate the meritorious services of prominent educationist and noted artiste Prof Dr Ziaul Qamar, the faculty and students of historic Edwardes College have planned to organise an event on Saturday, October 7.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak would attend the event as well. The programme would start at 3pm and continue till 7pm. Different sessions would be arranged to pay tribute to the academician, artiste and philanthropist.