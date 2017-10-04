Enrolment committee to decide on licenses: PBC

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Bar Council’s (PBC) has set aside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council executive committee’s order of not restoring the licences of sacked judicial officers.

The PBC sent the sacked judicial officers applications for restoring their licences to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council’s enrolment committee for decision.

An official of the PBC said the decision was made on the appeal of seven sacked district courts judges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the order was made by three member committees headed by Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Bhoon.

It was ruled that if the decision on the applications of the seven appellants wasn’t made within the 30 days, their licences would be considered restored provisionally until a final decision of the KPBC enrollment committee or the Judicial Services Tribunal, whichever happened earlier.

Committee members Mian Abdul Fayyaz and Sher Muhammad Khan were also present in the meeting, which set aside the KP Bar Council’s decision over appeals of the sacked judges including Manzoor Qadir, Safir Qaiser Malik, Rashid Rauf Swati, Qaiser Rahim, Hakim Hashmi, Shah Hussain and Adil Akbar Khan against the KPBC order.