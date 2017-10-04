Major reshuffle in KP bureaucracy

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday carried out another reshuffle in the provincial bureaucracy.

It was the second major reshuffle after Muhammad Azam Khan took over as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary.

A notification issued by Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, PAS BS-21, Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, was asked to report to the Establishment Department.

Usman Gul, PAS BS-20, Malakand Division Commissioner, was asked to report to Establishment Department.

Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah, PCS EG BS-20, Secretary Mines & Minerals Department, was posted as Malakand Commissioner.

Zahir Shan, PAS BS-19, Additional Secretary (HRD) Establishment Department, was posted as Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

Mussarrat Hussain, PCS EG BS-20, Kohat Division Commissioner, was posted as Benevolent Fund Secretary.

Mutahir Zeb, PCS–EG BS-20, Special Secretary, Health Department, was posted as Kohat Division Commissioner.

Syed Muhammad Shah, PCS EG BS-20, Director General Mines and Minerals, was posted as Secretary Mines & Minerals Department. He was authorised to hold additional charge of the post of DG Mines & Minerals, till further orders.

Shahab Hamid Yousafzai, PCS EG BS-19, Chitral Deputy Commissioner, was posted as Director General-cum-Secretary PERRA.

Irshad Sodhar, PAS BS-18, awaiting posting in Establishment Department, was posted as Chitral Deputy Commissioner.

Abdul Kabeer Khan, PMS BS 18, Shangla Deputy Commissioner, was asked to report to Establishment Department.

Abdul Hameed, PMS BS 18, Secretary–II to BOR, was posted as Shangla Deputy Commissioner.

Zafar Ali Shah, PMS BS-18, Malakand Deputy Commissioner, was asked to report to Establishment Department.

Salman Khan, PAS BS 18, Deputy Secretary/PSO to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was posted as Malakand Deputy Commissioner.

Tahir Zaffar Abbasi, PAS BS 18, Charsadda Deputy Commissioner, was posted as Director ESRU.

Muntazir Khan, PCS EG BS 19, Project Director, PMU Higher Education Department, was posted as Charsadda Deputy Commissioner.

Akmal Khattak, PAS BS 18, Kohat Deputy Commissioner, was posted as Home Department Deputy Secretary.

Khalid Illyas, PMS BS 19, Director General Post Crises Need Assessment (PCNA), was posted as Kohat Deputy Commissioner.

Ihsanullah, PCS EG BS 19, Hangu Deputy Commissioner, was asked to report to the Establishment Department.

Shahid Mehmood, PAS BS 18, Deputy Secretary, Home Department, was posted as Deputy Commissioner, Hangu.

Fazle Akbar, PAS BS 18, Bannu Deputy Commissioner, was posted as Deputy Secretary, Relief Department.

Ali Asghar, PAS BS 18, Deputy Secretary (Admn) Administration Department, was posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bannu.

Tasleem Khan , PMS BS 19, Haripur Deputy Commissioner, was posted as Additional Secretary Housing, while Fayaz Ali Shah, PMS BS 19, Additional I.G Prisons, made Deputy Commissioner Haripur.

Shahrukh Ali (PAS BS 18), Deputy Commssioner Mansehra, has been posted as Deputy Secretary Finance Department.

Ayaz Khan, PAS BS 19, Chief Economist P & D Department, was posted as Mansehra Deputy Commissioner.

Asad Haroon, PMS BS 18, Battagram Deputy Commissioner, was posted as Deputy Director ESRU.

Syed Muhammad Farrul Saqlain, PMS BS 19, Director, Human Rights Law Department, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Battagram.

Barkatullah, PMS BS 19, Tank Deputy Commissioner, was posted as Additional Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation.

Fazal Khaliq, PAS BS 19, awaiting posting in Establishment Department, was posted as Deputy Commissioner, Tank.

Muhammad Asif , PMS BS 19, Deputy Commissioner, Upper Kohistan, was posted as Additional Secretary Industries Department.

Shah Jehan, PMS BS 18, ADC, Torghar, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Upper Kohistan.

Farhatullah Marwat, PMS BS 18, Deputy Secretary, Environment Department, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Kolai Pallas (New district).

Fazl-ur-Rehman, PCS EG BS 19), Director General cum-Secretary PERRA, was posted as Additional Secretary, Zakat & Usher.

Iftikhar Alam, PAS BS 18, Coordinator PM&RU, was posted as Additional Secretary Home.

Adil Saeed (Planning cadre Health), BS 19, Deputy Chief Planning Officer Health Department, was posted as Coordinator PM&RU.

Khalid Khan (ST&IT Service) , BS 19, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department, was posted as Special Secretary E&SE.

Abid Wazir , PAS BS 19, Deputy Commissioner, Karak, was posted as Chief Economist, Planning & Development Department.

Shafiullah, PAS BS 18, Deputy Secretary, Finance Department, was posted as Deputy Commissioner, Karak.

Iqbal Hussain, PAS BS 18, was awaiting posting in Establishment Department. His services were placed at the disposal of the Planning & Development Department.

Khurshid Alam, PAS BS 18, Chief of Section Planning Development Department, was posted as Deputy Secretary/PSO to Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Adeela Hafeez, PAS BS 18, awaiting posting in Establishment Department, was placed at the disposal of Planning & Development Department.

Akhtar Saeed Turk, PMS BS 19, Additional Secretary, Chief Minister Secretariat, was posted as Project Director, Clean Drinking Water for all LG & RD Department.

The government transferred Salahuddin, PCS SG BS 20, Special Secretary, Chief Minister/s Secretariat. He was directed to report to the Establishment Department forthwith.