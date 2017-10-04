MARDAN: A day-long workshop was held in connection with the International Youth Day at the Institute of Business and Leadership (IBL), Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, with the collaboration of Pakistan Red Crescent Society, a press release said.

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Vice-Chancellor Dr Khursheed Khan was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Director IBL Qadir Bakhsh Baloch, Samiullah Abbasi, Director Youth and Volunteers Anjuman Hilal-e-Ahmar, Misbah Mushtaq, and Farwah Sheikh were present on the occasion.

The speakers shared their views about the importance of volunteers.

They said that Anjuman Hilal-e-Ahmar worked in most of the countries in the world.

Director IBL Qadir Bakhsh Baloch said that youth was an asset that could change the world.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Khursheed Khan said, “We are going to make a youth network at AWKUM and Anjuman Hilal-e-Ahmar will support it.”