Wed October 04, 2017
Peshawar

October 4, 2017

Rs0.6m snatched in broad daylight

BATKHELA: Unidentified robbers in a broad daylight on Tuesday snatched Rs666,000 from the salesman of a cellular company at Batkhela in Malakand Agency.

Idrees Khan, a salesman at the Batkhela franchise of Telenor Company, told the Levies personnel that he was on way to deposit the money in a branch of a private bank when two robbers riding a bike intercepted him in Batkhela bazaar.

He said the robbers snatched the cash from him at gunpoint and escaped.

The Levies lodged the case and started investigation.

 

