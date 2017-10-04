Rs0.6m snatched in broad daylight

Print Story
BATKHELA: Unidentified robbers in a broad daylight on Tuesday snatched Rs666,000 from the salesman of a cellular company at Batkhela in Malakand Agency.
Idrees Khan, a salesman at the Batkhela franchise of Telenor Company, told the Levies personnel that he was on way to deposit the money in a branch of a private bank when two robbers riding a bike intercepted him in Batkhela bazaar.
He said the robbers snatched the cash from him at gunpoint and escaped.
The Levies lodged the case and started investigation.
