Wed October 04, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 4, 2017

Spurious drugs seized

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)  during a raid in Dabgari Garden recovered spurious drugs. According to an official, a team of the FIA raided a shop in Dabgari Garden and recovered spurious drugs and vaccines from the place.

The vaccines were said to have been stored in room temperature instead of a refrigerator.

The medicines and vaccines were seized and case was registered against the owner of the medical store.

