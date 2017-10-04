Spurious drugs seized

Print Story
PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during a raid in Dabgari Garden recovered spurious drugs. According to an official, a team of the FIA raided a shop in Dabgari Garden and recovered spurious drugs and vaccines from the place.
The vaccines were said to have been stored in room temperature instead of a refrigerator.
The medicines and vaccines were seized and case was registered against the owner of the medical store.
