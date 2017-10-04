JUI-S-convened jirga seeks Fata’s merger into KP before 2018 polls

PESHAWAR: The representatives of political parties and tribal elders at a jirga convened by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) on Tuesday asked the federal government to merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a constitutional amendment before the 2018 general election.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Vice-President Prof Muhammad Ibrahim, Qaumi Watan Party’s Asad Afridi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and provincial minister Shah Farman and MNA from Fata, Shahjee Gul Afridi attended the day-long jirga.

JUI-S head Maulana Samiul Haq announced a joint communiqué at the end of the jirga. It demanded representation for Fata in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the 2018 general election, extension of the jurisdiction of Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to tribal areas and empowering the chief minister of the province as chief executive of Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the proposed tribal reforms.

Addressing the conference, Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said the federal government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and its ruling partners were not serious about the implementation of Fata reforms recommended by the parliament committee.

“The federal cabinet had announced vague and complicated reforms regarding merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and representation in the provincial assembly,” he said.

He maintained that assembly members from Fata should be given powers of legislation and of financial matters.

He said the tribal elders and political parties must pressure the federal government to implement the Fata reforms before the 2018 general election.

The chief minister announced complete support of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the early merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed the need to get united and take a joint stance for the integration of the voiceless tribespeople with the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The federal government has no objection to the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. But after the merger, the federal government would have to pay the promised Rs100 billion to Fata annually for development work. This is the only reason the federal government did not want the merger at this stage, though in the process it has endangered national integration,” he argued.

The chief minister recalled that his government had also endorsed the five items agenda of the All Parties’ Conference on Fata organised by the ANP in Islamabad. He said this conference had asked the federal government to announce the constitutional and administrative integration of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, replace FCR with a proper judicial system, provide representation to Fata in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, protect the legal rights of the tribal people, and pledge 10 years package to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for development activities after integration.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain, speaking on the occasion, said the federal government should release the share of the tribal areas in the Federal Divisible Pool and announce special package for the development and reconstruction of Fata.

He asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure special quota in the provincial cabinet for Fata and allocate extra funds for the underdeveloped tribal areas.

JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq said the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was imminent, but some political parties and personalities were making hurdles in implementation of the reforms.

He said that permanent peace, progress and stability in Fata could be established by providing constitutional and basic human rights to the people of tribal areas.