Pemra imposes Rs1 million fine on channel

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) meeting Tuesday approved the recommendations of the Councils of Complaints (CoCs) Karachi and Lahore to impose a fine of Rs1 million on Geo News for airing comments on the armed forces of “institutional corruption” in TV programme “Aapas ki Baat” dated 09-01-2017, 17-01-2017, 24-01-2017 and 25-01-2017. Pemra had received a large number of complaints against the said programmes.
