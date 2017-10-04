Wed October 04, 2017
National

October 4, 2017

Pemra imposes Rs1 million fine on channel

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) meeting Tuesday approved the recommendations of the Councils of Complaints (CoCs) Karachi and Lahore to impose a fine of Rs1 million on Geo News for airing comments on the armed forces of “institutional corruption” in TV programme “Aapas ki Baat” dated 09-01-2017, 17-01-2017, 24-01-2017 and 25-01-2017.  Pemra had received a large number of complaints against the said programmes.

