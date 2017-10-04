Reply sought in Lahore NGO case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Tuesday suspended order of Punjab Industries department in which the registration of Justice Project Pakistan, a non-government organisation working for the prisoners rights in the country, was cancelled.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on petition moved by Justice Project Pakistan, and ordered the department concerned to submit reply by the next hearing, October 18.

During the proceedings, Barrister Sara Bilal appeared before the court and argued that JPP had been working for the rights of the people and especially for the prisoners rights. But Punjab Industries department cancelled its registration alleging that the NGO was involved in other activities rather than working on the prisoners' welfare.

The counsel said the respondent department also did not fulfill the legal requirements. She asked the court to set aside cancellation order of the NGO. After hearing initial arguments, Justice Shah suspended the cancellation orders and directed Punjab Industries department to submit reply on the next hearing.