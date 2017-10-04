Nawaz orders restoration of declaration form

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of changes in declaration form under the Election Act 2017, concerning the finality of the prophethood of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and directed immediate restoration of the previous form.

According to top PML-N sources, the former prime minister was not made aware of the changes in the language used for the declaration form of candidates under the newly enacted Election Act 2017.

“The changes will be reversed and the previous language will be restored under the direction of Nawaz Sharif,” a senior leader said. The party has been directed to start the process for the restoration of the language as it was under the previous law.

Under the new Act, signed by the President on Monday, the title of candidate form was changed from “Declaration and Oath by the person nominated” to “declaration by the candidate”.

Similarly while all Muslim candidates contending for the Senate and National and provincial assemblies were still obligated to declare their belief in the absolute and unqualified finality of the prophethood of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the language used in undertaking is “I declare” instead of “I solemnly swear.”

“The PML-N chief was upset about the changes in the form language without his knowledge,” a senior leader said, adding that the former prime minister has directed the party to restore the word “I solemnly swear” in the undertaking and undo all changes concerning the issue of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.