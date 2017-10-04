FIR links MQM’s charity with money-laundering for Altaf, UK business firms

LONDON: Sarfraz Merchant, former associate of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, has named at least 14 businesses from the United Kingdom in the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the State Bank circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) alleging terror financing and money-laundering from the accounts of party’s charity Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF).

Sarfraz Merchant, who was co-accused in the now-closed money-laundering case of the MQM leader in the UK, has listed in the FIR several legal and business firms including Simons & Simons, HW Fisher & Company, Into Manchester Ltd, Bell Potinger, HM Revenue & Customs, BOW Consuit, Viking, Digital Commercial, Carsworld Ltd, Canon UK Ltd, 121 Security Global Ltd, Corker Bining, Signature Litigation and Cavendish Legal Group. Other business entities mentioned in the FIR are Mustashaar LLC Washington, USA, Al-Bandak Trading Estate, LLC, UAE, and an individual called Jamal Nasir Khan.

The case filed on the complaint of Sarfraz Merchant, who remained on the police bail with Altaf Hussain and others for over two years in the money-laundering case by the Scotland Yard, alleged in the FIR that the funds received by the KKF were transferred to the accounts of different MQM members and business organisations to "purchase weapons of destruction, cash smuggling to United Kingdom (UK) for Hussain, terrorist activities in Pakistan and funds during election period".

Sarfraz Merchant reached London over the weekend to meet his lawyers about the outstanding issues of his cases against the MQM-London’s senior leaders. He confirmed to this reporter, when contacted, that the FIA had launched an inquiry after receiving his complaint. “On my complaint, the FIA has registered case against Altaf Hussain under sections 11 (H), 11 (I) and 11 (J) of Anti-Terrorism act of 1997 and 121, 122, 123-A, 406, 468, 471, 477-A and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code read with 3 and 4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2010,” he said.

A copy of the FIR available with reporter shows that Sarfraz Merchant says in his complaint that he was arrested by the Metropolitan Police after a raid on his flat near Edgware Road on 5th of December 2013 alleging that he was involved in money-laundering for Altaf Hussain. The police arrested Merchant after he made payments of over £250,000 to accounts linked with the MQM leader.

During the probe he found out that the MQM was not a registered party in the UK and the police investigation centred around MQM Pakistan in reality which was a registered party. It was during the process of the same investigation when Merchant was told in writing by the police that they suspected MQM leadership had received “prohibited funds” from the Indian government. Merchant demands in his FIR that the case against the MQM leadership needs to be concluded about the weapons list, besides other issues, which showed that deadly weapons were purchased for use in Pakistan.

“It was noted from the document supplied to me that the purchase of arms and ammunition wad for a value of Rs38,33,110/- which was converted @ Rs61.00 to $62,838 out of an amount of $27,000 leaving a balance of $35,838. It should be kept in mind that the rate of exchange the rate of Indian rupees, as this was not the rate of Pakistani rupees. The weapons mentioned in the said list of weapons seized by the Metropolitan Police and being Police evidence handed over to me clearly showed me that they were not regular weapons, but were the weapons of destruction. I am aware that similar weapons were seized in various raids in Pakistan,” says the FIR, adding that MCB Bank Limited, Water Pump Branch Karachi, Bank Al-Falah Limited and Habib bank limited were used, amongst other banks, for large transfers of cash to MQM’s then accounts manager Syed Tariq Mir in three Barclays accounts in UK.

Sarfraz Merchant stresses in his FIR that senior MQM leaders were involved in facilitation of illegal transfer of funds out of Pakistan, naming Senator Babar Khan Ghouri, Deputy Mayor Karachi, Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Khawaja Sohail Mansoor MNA, Khawaja Rehan Mansoor, Senator Ahmed Ali and businesses Friends Constructions Syndicate (Pvt) Ltd owned by a Senator of MQM, Knitwear, owned by Senator Ahmed Ali, Kolachee International owned by Khawaja Sohail Mansoor and Media Marketing Activation.

Merchant found himself in the midst of the money-laundering investigation after he made a donation and loan payments to the MQM in Britain in the tune of nearly half a million Pounds. He was arrested in the first week of December 2013 by Scotland Yard investigators from his central London home and taken to a central London police station but was released on bail. He was cleared of the case when the Met police dropped the case against Altaf Hussain.

A spokesman of the MQM has rejected the FIR as campaign against its London-based leader. In a statement, the MQM said the KKF has never been involved in money-laundering.