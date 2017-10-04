Paralysed man called Pakistani in India

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUWAHATI: A wheelchair-bound activist has said he was called a "Pakistani" at a cinema hall in Guwahati for failing to stand up during the national anthem, reports Indian media. He has cerebral palsy and he uses the wheelchair for mobility. In a Facebook post, Arman Ali called the experience humiliating, and likened the practice of casting slurs for such a reason to "pseudo nationalism".
Comments