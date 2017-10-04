Wed October 04, 2017
National

MD
Monitoring Desk
October 4, 2017

Paralysed man called Pakistani in India

GUWAHATI:  A wheelchair-bound activist has said he was called a "Pakistani" at a cinema hall in Guwahati for failing to stand up during the national anthem, reports Indian media.   He has cerebral palsy and he uses the wheelchair for mobility. In a Facebook post, Arman Ali called the experience humiliating, and likened the practice of casting slurs for such a reason to "pseudo nationalism". 

