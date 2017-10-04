Cops suspended over bribe allegation

Print Story
PESHAWAR: A head constable of the Capital City Police was arrested after allegations of taking bribe from a local. Officials said that the head constable was suspended and sent to quarter-guard after a video was posted on the social media in which a cop was seen taking bribe. An inquiry was ordered against the policeman.
