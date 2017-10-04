Nowshera dengue count reaches 220

NOWSHERA: Dengue virus is spreading fast in Nowshera as the number of patients suffering from the mosquito-borne disease reached 220 in the district on Tuesday.

Medical Director of Qazi Medical Complex Dr Saqib Qureshi told the reporters that 220 patients brought to the facility tested positive for the fever.

He said that 155 patients had been discharged after providing medical assistance while 65 others were still under-treatment.The official said that 76 other dengue patients were admitted to other hospitals in the district and were being provided medical assistance. He said no death from the virus had been reported in the district so far. He said an isolation ward had been set up for the dengue patients at the facility.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel visited the Qazi Medical Complex. He inquired after the health of dengue patients admitted to the hospital.