England dethrone Australia to claim top position

DUBAI: England have dethroned Australia from the top position in the ICC Women’s Team Rankings for the first time.

England are now level with Australia on 128 points but ahead on decimal points after the annual update, following which results from the 2013-14 season are no longer included. The rankings now take into account 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons at 50 percent each and the 2016-17 season at 100 percent.

Heather Knight-led England, who won the ICC Women’s World Cup earlier this year, climbed from 125 points to 128.47 points. Australia are on 128.43 points, slipping from the top spot for the first time since the combined women’s rankings were introduced in October 2015.

Since the women’s team rankings take into account performances in all three formats, the small gap of 0.04 points between the two sides will lend a lot of interest to England’s tour of Australia, where the top two sides will play one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is from October 22 to November 21.