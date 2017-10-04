Amla, Elgar move up in Test rankings

DUBAI: South Africa batsmen Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar have moved up in the ICC Test Player Rankings after scoring centuries in the first Test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom, which their team won by 333 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Amla’s scores of 137 and 28 took him up one place to the seventh position, while left-handed opener Elgar’s innings of 199 and 18 lifted him four places to the 12th spot. Captain Faf du Plessis gained two places to reach the 16th position. Temba Bavuma moved up three places to reach a career-best 36th position.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal gained 13 slots to reach the 20th position after scores of 155 not out and seven in their first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. Opener Dimuth Karunaratne moved up five places to the 26th place and Niroshan Dickwella up 20 places to career-best 41st position.

Rangana Herath, who achieved the milestone of 400 Test wickets with his 11-wicket match haul, leaped 37 points to reach within six points of third-placed Ravichandran Ashwin of India.

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah’s eight wickets in the Test helped him retain his 15th place. His compatriot Mohamad Abbas gained three slots to reach the 42nd position.Debutant Haris Sohail entered the rankings at a creditable 71st position with scores of 76 and 34. Opener Shan Masood jumped six places to reach the 105th position.