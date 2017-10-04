PCB endorses Afridi’s switch to Karachi Kings

KARACHI: Shahid Afridi, who moved from Peshawar Zalmi to Karachi Kings soon after the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) without bothering to inform Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has eventually received the board’s blessing.

“The biggest trade of the HBL-PSL was finalised today confirming Boom Boom Shahid Afridi’s move from Peshawar Zalmi to Karachi Kings,” announced PCB on Tuesday.

In April, Afridi announced that he had left Zalmi to join Karachi Kings. PCB soon announced that the move was not legal according to the league’s rules and the trade was only possible when the window opens in June with mutual consent of the two parties — Zalmi and Kings.

Afridi captained Zalmi in the first season of the PSL in 2016 but he was replaced by Darren Sammy. Zalmi won the tournament in the second edition.

“Afridi played a pivotal role in Zalmi’s victorious campaign last season before missing the final because of injury. The former Pakistan skipper will now represent Karachi Kings in the HBL-PSL,” PCB release added.

“As part of the trade, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will be swapping picks in the Gold and Silver categories of the Player Draft.”

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi thanked Shahid Afridi for his efforts. “Shahid is a world-class player and the entire Peshawar Zalmi family thanks him for his contributions to our team,” Javed was quoted as saying in the PCB release.

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal expressed his delight that the trade was finalised. “Shahid Afridi is the biggest name in Pakistan cricket and we are extremely pleased to have him on board,” said Iqbal.