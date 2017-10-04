Play chess if you don’t want to get hurt, says Keane

LONDON: Manchester United legend Roy Keane has responded to growing fears about the damage done by concussions in sport by telling stars to ‘play chess’ if they are worried about getting hurt.

Keane now serves as assistant to Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill and his country can no longer call on Kevin Doyle after the striker retired last week because of concussion issues.

“I’m sure there is (a need for more research), that’s ongoing. But if you’re worried about the physical side of any sport, you’re wary of it, then play chess,” Keane said on Tuesday.“It’s part of the game, whether it be hurling, football, American football.

“When you cross that line, there is an element of risk involved. I don’t think it would make a difference to the players playing now. When you cross that line, there’s a chance that you might get a knock.”