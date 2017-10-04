PBF wants to form young players’ pool

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) wants to form a pool of young players to ensure bright future for the country in boxing in which the state once had a strong standing in Asia.

“Our main focus is on forming a fine pool of youngsters and then groom them because without a solid base you cannot ensure a bright future in the sport,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ in an interview on Tuesday.

“We are going to hold national youth championship either in Lahore or Islamabad in the beginning of December. Our plan is to hunt some solid boys on whom we will work properly to prepare them for future national duty,” Nasir said.

He lamented that the federation had planned some events but those could not be held because of repeated postponement of the National Games. “We have been disturbed by the National Games,” Nasir said.

He said that hiring a foreign coach was also in the PBF’s plans.

“We are working on hiring foreign coach,” Nasir said. “We have talked to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and have got bio-data of some coaches from Cuba, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and are analysing their careers,” the official said.

“We are hopeful that by the end of this year we will be able to strike a deal with a foreign coach,” he said. He said that the PSB could give 2500 US dollars per month for hiring a foreign coach.

He said that the PBF also wants to prepare a solid pool for next year’s Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. “Next year is very important. We have talked to PSB to send five or six top-level boxers for training abroad. We will work seriously to ensure one such major tour ahead of the Commonwealth Games,” Nasir said.It is pertinent to mention here that the current PBF being led by the secretary of Pakistan Olympic Association (PBF) Khalid Mehmood is under immense pressure as boxing was destroyed by the previous regime of Doda Khan Bhutto.Bhutto, who served for eight years, is now PBF chairman. Pakistan last featured in Olympics in Athens in 2004.