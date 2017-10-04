Shera helps PTV dismiss Karachi Whites for 181

PESHAWAR: Left-arm pacer Zohaib Shera claimed 5-59 to enable Pakistan Television (PTV) to dismiss Karachi Whites for only 181 in their first innings on the first day of their Pool B second round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at NBP Sports Complex Karachi on Tuesday.

Stumper Mohammad Hasan blasted fine 88 off 142 balls, hitting 10 fours. Hasan Khan struck 32 off 53 balls, including four fours. In response, PTV were reeling at 83-5 at stumps. Mohammad Yasin hit 33, while Saud Shakeel made 24.

Right-arm fast bowler Adeel Malik picked 3-25.

In another game of this pool, at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, left-arm Test pacer Junaid Khan picked 5-32 and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf captured 3-22 to help Habib Bank Limited (HBL) bundle Rawalpindi out for 102 in their first innings in 34.2 overs. Haseeb Azam (24) was the leading scorer.

In response, at the close of the day’s play, HBL were 170-3 in 42 overs. Imran Farhat smashed 52 off 94 balls, hammering five fours.Ahmed Shehzad struck 39-ball 49 with ten fours. Ramiz Aziz was at the crease on 43, which came off 92 balls. He hit four fours.

Nazar Hussain got 2-27.At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, DATA were bowled out by Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) for 237 in 70.4 overs with Asif Afridi scoring 64 with nine fours. Sohail Akhtar made 73-ball 61 which had four fours and three sixes.

Yasir Ali (4-48) and Ahmed Bashir (4-59) bowled well.In response, KRL were reeling at 29-2 in their first innings at stumps.

Lahore Whites were 222-4 in their first innings against United Bank Limited (UBL) at LCCA Ground, Lahore.Rizwan Hussain struck 97-ball 67 with ten fours and one six. Anas Mehmood made 52 off 92 deliveries, striking five fours.

Fahad-ul-Haq was at the crease on 48. He struck three fours. Amir Hamza contributed 45 off 123 deliveries, striking five fours.Pacers Sameen Gul and Rumman Raees got two wickets each.

In a Pool A outing, at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, Lahore Blues reached 296-8 in their first innings at stumps against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Highly experienced Raza Ali Dar cracked 87 off 182 balls, hammering four fours.Saad Nasim (58) and Waqas Salim (42) were the other main contributors.

Left-arm spinner Raza Hasan got 3-92, while Said Ali Khan (2-42) and Hazrat Shah (2-63) got two wickets each. Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) were all out for 348 in their first innings against Peshawar at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

International all-rounder Aamer Yamin was unlucky not to complete his hundred as he fell for 99. He hit 15 fours in his superb 102-ball knock.

Kashif Bhatti (63) and Adil Amin (48) were the other major contributors. Left-arm pacer Taj Wali got 3-92, while Israrullah claimed 2-30.

Peshawar, in reply, were five without loss. Islamabad reached 310-9 in their first innings against former champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad. Faizan Riaz (79) was the leading scorer. He hammered nine fours in his 107-ball knock. Mohammad Naqash was batting at 37 which had four hits to the fence.

Mohammad Hafeez was the pick of the bowlers with 4-62. Leggie Shadab Khan (2-43) and Sami Niazi (2-76) were the other successful bowlers.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, holders WAPDA were bundled out for 142 by Faisalabad.Mohammad Saad (32) and Khushdil Shah (26) were the prominent scorers.Abdul Jabbar and Naseer Akram got three wickets each. Faisalabad, in response, were tottering at 68-5 with Iftikhar Ahmed scoring 25. Left-arm Test spinner Zulfiqar Babar got 4-9.