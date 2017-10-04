Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

ASK
Afshan S. Khan
October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

IWCCI gets new president

IWCCI gets new president

Islamabad Known entrepreneur, Reem Abbasi has been elected unopposed as president of the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI). Sofia Akhter has been elected as Senior Vice President while Munazza Arif has been voted as Vice President of IWCCI. Those who were elected for the Executive Committee of the IWCCI include Hajrah Kashif, Neelum Nayab, Shahida Mazhar, Musarrat Jabeen, Rubina Lahooti, and Nosheen Ali.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement