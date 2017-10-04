IWCCI gets new president

Islamabad Known entrepreneur, Reem Abbasi has been elected unopposed as president of the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI). Sofia Akhter has been elected as Senior Vice President while Munazza Arif has been voted as Vice President of IWCCI. Those who were elected for the Executive Committee of the IWCCI include Hajrah Kashif, Neelum Nayab, Shahida Mazhar, Musarrat Jabeen, Rubina Lahooti, and Nosheen Ali.

Advertisement