Dar satisfied with provisional revenue collection figures

Islamabad :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has shown his satisfaction on the provisional revenue collection figures for the quarter ended 30th September 2017, and has expressed confidence that the same trend shall continue and the entire team of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would not leave any stone unturned for achievement of assigned target during the remaining part of the fiscal year.

Chairman FBR briefed the Finance Minister on the revenue collection effort and informed that the Board has clocked an unprecedented provisional revenue collection of over Rs765 billion for the first quarter of the fiscal year by recording an increase of more than 20% over the revenue collected during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The provisional collection for the month of September 2017 shows an increase of 20% over the collection for September 2016 which depicts a substantial improvement over the growth of 0.8% registered in the monthly collection last year. During fiscal year 2016-17, the collection for the first quarter stood at Rs634 billion as against the figure of Rs765 billion collected this year.

During September 2017, according to the provisional figures received so far, FBR has made a net collection of more than Rs315 billion as against Rs263 billion collected during September 2016. The revenue collection trend during the first three months of the financial year augurs well for the efforts of FBR towards achievement of the assigned annual revenue targets.

The Finance Minister was informed that, contrary to certain press reports based on unconfirmed and unreliable sources, FBR has achieved quarterly growth of over 20% during July-September 2017, whereas the required annual growth for achieving the assigned target was 19.4%. To put the performance in perspective, it may be noted that the growth of over 20% over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year has been recorded against 6.6% growth achieved during July-September 2016 over the corresponding period of fiscal year 2015-16. The increase in growth of revenue collection becomes even more impressive when viewed in context of an increase of more than 110% in the amount of refunds issued in the first quarter of the current year as compared to the first quarter of the preceding year.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar witnessed signing ceremony for a modern tax payment system between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and 1-Link at the Ministry of Finance on Monday. The modern system will enable payment of taxes through Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs). A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for launching a pilot project for payment of taxes / duties on cross border trade and an Agreement for payment of domestic taxes were signed during the ceremony. The MoU and Agreement were signed by Governor SBP Tariq Bajwa, Chairman FBR Tariq Pasha and senior representative of 1-Link Najeeb Agrawalla. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar Khan was also present on the occasion.

Welcoming signing of the MoU and Agreement, the Finance Minister said that mode of payment of taxes has an important role to play in increasing tax revenues and compliance by taxpayers. He said that the modern system for payment through ADCs is an important tax reform for further facilitating the taxpayer and increasing revenue collections. The Minister was informed that technological advancements have enhanced the efficiency and credibility of tax payment systems. After the launch of ADCs payment facility using E-Payment System, taxpayers will have the option to make tax payments 24/7 through ATMs, online banking or mobile applications.

This will enable taxpayers to avoid long queues for tax payments at bank branches, save time and reduce the cost of doing business. It has been a priority of the current government to reduce the cost of doing business and make tax compliance easier for taxpayers in compliance with the spirit of Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) of the WTO and Ease of Doing Business of the World Bank.

The ADCs payment system will help SBP save billions of rupees which are currently paid as annual service charges for revenue collection. The ADCs would also ensure real-time transfer of funds to the national exchequer, enable FBR to report accurate collection of taxes on real time basis, and avoid the need for cumbersome reconciliations. The modern payment system will also enable a more conducive environment for e-commerce in Pakistan.