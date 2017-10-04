PU farewell

Punjab University Additional Registrar Ghulam Jillani retired on Tuesday. A farewell was organized at committee room of Registrar's office to pay regards to the out-going official. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Acting Treasurer Rao Muhammad Sharif, Resident Officer-I Iftikhar Ahmad Choudhary, Additional Registrar Jalil Tariq, Deputy Registrars and others officials attended the ceremnoy.

