Election Bill 2017 challenged in LHC

LAHORE :A lawyer affiliated with Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has challenged Election Bill 2017 in the Lahore High Court through a Constitutional petition.
The petitioner, advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry, said in the petition that recently-passed bill, contained a clause which allows disqualified politicians to hold public office to lead political parties. He stated that the impugned bill was against the spirit of the Constitution by enabling a disqualified person to become a party leader. He said this bills was not in the national interest and was against the democratic norms. He said to appoint a disqualified person as head of a political party is tantamount to making mockery of the law and the Constitution.
