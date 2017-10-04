80 SIs promoted

LAHORE :Departmental Promotion Board meeting was held at Central Police Office Lahore on Tuesday for the promotion of sub-inspectors to the rank of inspectors.

The meeting headed by Additional IG Establishment has given approval for the promotion of 80 sub-inspectors of Punjab Police to the rank of inspectors. transfers: Inspector General of Punjab Police Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of five police officers.

Huma Naseeb has been posted as SP Investigation Khanewal, Mohammad Tahir as SDPO Sadar Toba Tek Singh, Atif Imran as SDPO Bhawana Chinniot, Javed Anwar as SDPO City Jhang and Hamayaun Masood has been directed to report to the Central Police Office Lahore.