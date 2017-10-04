‘Female employment vital for development’

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Women Development Department (WDD), Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din has said promotion of female employment is necessary for development, prosperity and peace.

She was addressing the “JICA Seminar for promotion of Female Employment” Tuesday in Lahore. Representatives of Japan International Cooperation Agency, Ms Magumi Fujita, PHMA Former Chairman Usman, FGCC Chairman Rehman, PTEA Secretary General Aziz Gohar and others participated and highlighted the importance of female employment.

Hameeda said almost half of the population of Pakistan consists of females and without their active participation in economic development Pakistan cannot move forward. To bring women at par with men; the Government of Punjab introduced special women empowerment packages to target the areas which need improvement. She said that the Women Development Department is coordinating with all departments concerned.

From establishment of the department till today more than 85 incredible initiatives for women empowerment have been executed through the Punjab Women Empowerment Packages, she said.

Book: Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of Disabled and social organization Jugnoo International launched a book “ADRET” authored by a special person Saima Ashraf. MNA Shaista Pervez was chief guest while Bushra Aitzaz, Saeed Khan, M.Z. Kanwal, Abida Khawar, Dr. Izhar ul Haq, Ashraf Javed and Professor Nazar Bhandar were also present at the ceremony.

PU orientation: Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) organized an orientation session Tuesday for students of ADCP/MS (Clinical Psychology & Speech Language Pathology) and PhD programmes. During the session the students were briefed about the programmes followed by introduction of the faculty members.

Founder and Director of Institute of Clinical Psychology, Karachi University Prof Dr Farukh Z. Ahmad highlighted the struggle and challenges of establishing the discipline of Clinical Psychology in Pakistan. CCP Director Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar also addressed the students.