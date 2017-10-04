Govt ordered to revert special doctor to previous post

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted seven days time to Punjab health department to revert a physically challenged doctor to the post which he was holding before his demotion/transfer.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi issued this order on a petition filed by Dr Masood Mirza seeking implementation of Punjab Service Tribunal judgment pertaining to setting aside his demotion/transfer order.

The petitioner, 59, through his counsel pleaded that he was a foreign qualified and was working as director provincial health department centre in BPS-20. However, secretary primary & secondary health care department illegally demoted/transferred him to the post of additional principal medical officer which is a lower cadre post of BSP-19.

He pointed out that secretary primary & secondary health care department passed an illegal and unlawful order as under the relevant law, he had no power or jurisdiction to issue the same, adding that the secretary specialised teaching wing was empowered to issue such order.

The petitioner argued that he challenged his demotion/transfer order before Punjab Service Tribunal (PST) which scrapped his demotion order. Eventually the petitioner approached the health department for implementation of PST order but the officials turned a deaf ear to his genuine request and declined to revert him to the post of director in line with PST’s order.

The petitioner contended that he was physically disabled person and faced difficulty in walking but the officials of health department instead of facilitating him, made life more difficult as he was forced to visit department numerous time.

He requested the court to direct the health department to enforce PST order and revert him to the post of director provincial health department centre. A law officer on behalf of department appeared before the court and sought 15 days time to implement PST order; however, the court disagreed to the suggestion and allowed only seven days.