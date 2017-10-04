Wed October 04, 2017
Lahore

October 4, 2017

JI APC on 5th

LAHORE :Jamat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq and Milli Yakjehti Council President Dr Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair convened a meeting of all religious and political parties at Mansoora on October 5. The meeting will take notice of the ruling party scandalous and unconstitutional move to drop the affidavit regarding the Finality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the oath of the members of the assemblies.

