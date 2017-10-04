Arrest warrants for chief secretary

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Punjab chief secretary Zahid Saeed for failing to appear before the court in connection with a contempt matter despite repeated court calls.

Showing strong resentment over chief secretary’s non-appearance, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti observed in written order, “the court keeping in view pre-planned engagements and convenience of the chief secretary, fixed the case for his appearance giving him sufficient time to adjust his schedule so as to attend the court proceedings.”

As the hearing started, Additional Advocate General Firdous Butt informed the court that previous order had been duly conveyed to the chief secretary. However, she said the advocate general office had been informed that chief secretary would not be able to attend the Tuesday’s proceedings.

To a court’s query, the law officer said no reasons had been given for the absence of the chief secretary. Justice Bhatti observed the conduct of the chief secretary was amounted to lower and undermine the authority of the court aimed at to show disrespect to the order for which contempt proceedings should have been initiated against him.

Showing a restraint, the judge observed the court reserved the right for taking action against the chief secretary for willful disregard and disobedience of the order. The judge issued bailable warrants for the chief secretary for his appearance on October 11.

Taj Din had filed a contempt of court petition seeking action against district administration of Toba Tek Singh for not allotting him an alternate property against his shop demolished by the government.

The petitioner said his shop was demolished by the district government despite a stay order. He said the high court also decided the case in his favour in 1986; however, since then he had been waiting for the implementation of the order.

The petitioner said the government had undertaken before the court that alternate shop would be provided to him. However, he said the government had been delaying the implementation of the order instead. He sought action against the deputy commissioner T.T Singh under contempt of court charges. Justice Bhatti had directed the chief secretary to appear before the court and justify the non-compliance of the order.