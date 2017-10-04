Verdict in Model Town case not justice, govt tells court

LAHORE :The Punjab government Tuesday told a Lahore High Court full bench that justice had not been done by a single bench while passing judgment to publicise Justice Najafi’s report into Model Town killings.

The full bench led by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh is hearing government’s appeal against the decision of releasing the Model Town inquiry.

Representing the Punjab government, Advocate Khawaja Harris stated that the petitioners had not approached the court with clean hands as ‘heirs’ of Model Town incident’s victims and their lawyers misled a single bench to get a favour.

Advocate Harris said justice was not seen to be done while passing the impugned verdict for the release of Justice Najafi’s report. He said the impugned judgment was a classic case of misdirection in law, unreasonable and omitted to take into consideration settled laws.

He questioned the procedure adopted by the single judge to decide the petition by the individuals, pointing out that the provincial government was not given opportunity to file its written reply especially on a point whether the inquiry report was a judicial document.

He said before the issuance of the impugned verdict, different single benches had referred three different petitions on the subject to a full bench already seized with the similar matter. However, he said, in the instant case, the lawyers of the petitioners had committed a fraud by telling the single bench that the matter pending before the full bench was entirely different.

Advocate Harris also presented before the bench a summary of secretary law about his appointment as private counsel of the government in the case. The judges of the bench expressed satisfaction on the reasons given in the summary and returned the same to the counsel.

The bench did not allow Advocate Khawaja Tariq Rahim and Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, counsel of the respondents, to go through the summary and asked them to file a separate application if they wanted to place the summary on record. The court would decide that application on merit, Justice Sheikh observed.

Arguments of the government’s counsel were in progress when the full bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh adjourned the hearing until October 10. Mr Harris is yet to start his arguments on the merits of the impugned judgment as he has been highlighting procedural flaws committed by the single bench taking up and deciding the petition that demanded release of the inquiry report, withheld by the government.