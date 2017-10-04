Girl strangled for rejecting proposal

LAHORE :A 16-year-old girl was strangled allegedly by her uncle over refusal to a marriage proposal in the Jallian village of Hudiara on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Shahnaz. The victim’s uncle had sent a marriage proposal for his brother in-law but she refused over which he strangled her and fled the scene. A case has been registered against the accused person.

FOUND DEAD: A 55-year-old man was recovered dead from Mozang police limits on Tuesday.Police said the victim yet to be identified was lying unconscious on Mozang Road. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead. Police claimed the victim looked like an addict. Police removed the body to morgue.

OPC: Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said that OPC has emerged as an effective platform to help and facilitate the expatriates. On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, OPC is working on fast track basis and so far half of the received complaints have been redressed amicably.

Presiding over a department meeting, he said Overseas Pakistanis are real ambassadors of the country and have won laurels for the Pakistan through their hard work, commitment and dedication. Main purpose of OPC is to provide expatriates a coherent platform for resolving their issues.

Drug seized: ANF Lahore Airport team arrested Tajammal Hussain, a resident of Sargodha at Allama Iqbal International Airport, and recovered 1.03kg amphetamine concealed in his bag. In another operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a parcel being sent abroad through a private courier company based at Allama Iqbal International Airport and seized 430 gram heroin contained inside the parcel.

CRACKDOWN: Lahore CCPO Amin Wains has ordered City Traffic Police Chief to launch a strict crackdown against fake, fancy, applied for and sub-standard number plates without any discrimination.He chaired a meeting at Safe City Authority Qurban Lines on Tuesday. The CCPO said the action is inevitable for restoring peace and maintaining law and order in the country.

Around 10 teams comprising of police, city traffic police and Excise Department have been constituted to take action against violators of specified number plates. The teams will be deputed at entry and exit points and on major roads. Woman killed: A woman was killed and her husband injured by a speeding crane in the limits of Hadyara area on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Muhammad Aslam and his wife Razia Bibi of Phularwan were on their way in a car when a rashly driven crane hit them from behind on Burki Road. As a result the couple received several injuries. They were rushed to the hospital but Razia Bibi could not survive the injuries.