Banned outfit’s activist arrested

The Sindh Rangers arrested an activist of a banned militant outfit in a raid in the city’s Mochko area on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said an intelligence-based targeted raid was carried out in the Mochko area in which a suspect, identified as Syed Rehan Abbas Zaidi alias Budha, was apprehended. He was taken to the Rangers headquarters for interrogation.

Zaidi, as per the spokesman, was found to be associated with the banned militant group, Sipah-e-Mohammad Pakistan, and had been involved in multiple target killings and other crimes. He was later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

CTD Fourth Schedule

Two religious scholars on the Fourth Schedule were summoned to the provincial Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) headquarters for questioning. The in-charge of the CTD’s Investigation Wing said the two scholars of opposing sects were called in relation to the monitoring of people on Fourth Schedule.

The scholars were instructed not to take part in any kind of sectarian activity and other details regarding their affairs were also obtained by the CTD. Moreover, the two religious leaders were told not to leave their districts without prior permission from the police and were also bound to respond to any call for appearance.