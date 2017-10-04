BIEK announces commerce, home economics results

All top positions were clinched by girls as the results of Grade 12 Commerce (Private Group) and Grade 11 Home Economics examinations were announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Tuesday. BIEK Chairman Inam Ahmed declared the results for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Annual Examination 2017 at a ceremony held at the board’s office which was attended by a large number of students and their parents.

Commerce group

The first position was bagged by Hira Ziauddin who secured 858 marks out of 1,100. Aqsa Yusuf clinched the second position with 850 marks, while Fatima Mirza secured the third position with 840 marks.

Overall, 7,397 candidates were registered for the annual exam in commerce private group, of whom 7,209 students appeared. Only 38 percent of the total candidates passed the exam. While no student managed to secure an A-1 grade, 23 candidates bagged an A grade, 237 passed the exam with B grade, 975 got C grade, and 1376 students received D grade.

Home economics

As many as 283 candidates appeared in the home economics examination for Grade 11 and 153 students cleared all papers.

Speaking at the ceremony, the BIEK chief said the board officials were putting in their best efforts to ensure a fair examination system and to root out the menace of cheating.

Without a transparent system of education, he said, no country could ever achieve sustained progress.

Unpaid teachers protest

School teachers who have been unpaid since their appointment in 2012 would stage another protest at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday (tomorrow).

The announcement came from chairman of the New Teachers Action Committee, Zahir Ahmed Baloch, at a press conference at KPC.

He said teachers would also simultaneously stage protests in their respective districts. “We have been deprived of salaries from the date of our appointments. Last month the education secretary (schools) had promised to release our salaries within a month. That promise, like many others before it, was not kept,” said Baloch.

Seminar on drug abuse

The University of Karachi will organise a seminar on drug abuse at its Arts Auditorium on Wednesday (today) at 10 am.

The programme will be presided over by KU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan, while Brig Noor Ul Hassan of the Anti-Narcotic Force, Sindh, will be the chief guest. Dr Tariq Arain and Dr Muwadat Rana will also speak on the occasion.