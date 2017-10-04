FIA gets one-day custody of former KDA chief

A court on Tuesday allowed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to keep former Karachi Development Authority (KDA) director general, Nasir Abbas, and his co-accused, Muhammad Hanif, under detention for one more day.

The Judicial Magistrate (Central) was earlier informed that Abbas was being interrogated over money laundering charges. The investigation officer (IO) told the court that the FIA had found four vehicles and a huge quantity of prize bonds in his possession.

When the judge asked the two suspects if they were being tortured by the interrogators, the ex-KDA chief said he was being harassed and threatened, and not being allowed to meet his family. Abbas said he was a heart patient and feared such mental pressure would affect his health. However, the other accused, Hanif, had not such complaints.

The FIA had arrested Abbas on September 16 over fraud charges. He now faces two cases, one pertaining to passport fraud and the other to money laundering. He had been granted bail in the passport case for a sum of Rs0.1 million.

The arrest was made by the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle and the former KDA chief was accused of obtaining two Pakistani passports through wrongful declaration and concealment of facts. He posed to be a businessman instead of a government servant.

Rs17 billion graft case

An accountability court adjourned the hearing of a Rs17 billion corruption reference against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussian and others till October 7

The court heard the arguments tendered by the attorneys of a co-accused, Zohar Siddiqui, who had pleaded not guilty. Siddiqui said he was falsely implicated in the case as no corruption was committed by him. The court has reserved its ruling on his plea.

On the other hand, the prime suspect, Dr Asim Hussain, has gone abroad for medical treatment.