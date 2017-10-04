Sindh warns of street agitation if census data not handed over

Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has warned the Centre of issuing a call for street agitation if the Federal Bureau of Statistics “persisted with its policy of non-cooperation” and failed to provide the census data demanded by the provincial government.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Lanjar said the Sindh government would raise its reservations over the sixth population and housing census with the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The preliminary results of the census, announced in August this year, gave fresh impetus to the decades old dispute of sharing resources between the Centre and Sindh. Lanjar complained of the FBS’ attitude towards the Sindh government, stating that the government was not being provided the relevant census data despite having voiced its reservations over the entire exercise. “It is the duty of the federation to provide the data to the province; our reservations are still valid,” said the law minister.

The Sindh government will be compelled to use its right to legal recourse if the bureau of statistics did not provide the relevant data it has been asked for, he warned. He alleged that a political wing of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was functioning in every federal institution. “It is a sheer injustice to Sindh that its population and housing data has deliberately been tampered.”

The law minister accused the PML-N leadership of “settling scores with Sindh’s people for not voting for their party in the 2013 general elections”. He said, “The chief census commissioner, Asif Bajwa, should not speak Nawaz Sharif’s language and should instead pay heed to his [Sharif’s] fate.” Lanjar advised the census commissioner to remember that he was a public servant and not the PML-N chief’s personal servant.

He further lamented the amendment made in the law through which he claimed the Sindh government was denied the census data. Census data is not a Qatari letter that can be faked, the minister said in a clear reference to the letter Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer presented in the ousted prime minister’s defence in the Panama Papers case.

“Our demands are righteous. We also wrote a letter to the bureau of statistics but are yet to receive a response,” he further complained. “We will raise the issue before the CCI. If the issue remains unresolved in the CCI then we have other legal options that we can pursue.”