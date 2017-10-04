NBP, PSC-KPK ink agreement

PESHAWAR: National Bank of Pakistan has signed an agreement with Public Service Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PSC-KPK) to digitise the payment of examination fee, a handout said on Tuesday.

“Technology has opened new horizons in all fields. Banking services are now expected to be available anytime, anywhere,” Saeed Ahmad, president NBP, said addressing the signing ceremony. Ahmad added that as a consequence, the NBP’s services should be changing rapidly and digitalisation of KPK-PSC is another step in this direction.

Fareedullaah Khan, chairman KPK-PSC said that the initiative was for youth, who were keen on taking PSC exams and to facilitate convenience in payment of fees.