Mobile banking expo on Oct 18

KARACHI: The 3rd Annual Mobile Commerce & Digital Banking Summit & Exhibition will be held on October 18th, 2017, a press release said on Tuesday.

“The event will be inaugurated by Dr Syed Ismail Shah, chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),” Mehmood Tareen, chief executive officer at Professionals Network, told a press conference.

Tareen, who was flanked by Ateeq-Ur-Rehman, advisor Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added that the event was being oragnised in collaboration with the PTA, the SBP and the IBA, while Jang Media Group was the official media partner of this exhibition. “Prominent speakers from the mobile commerce and digital banking industry will present their papers in the conference,” he informed the media.