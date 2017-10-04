Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Mobile banking expo on Oct 18

Mobile banking expo on Oct 18

KARACHI: The 3rd Annual Mobile Commerce & Digital Banking Summit & Exhibition will be held on October 18th, 2017, a press release said on Tuesday. 

“The event will be inaugurated by Dr Syed Ismail Shah, chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),” Mehmood Tareen, chief executive officer at Professionals Network, told a press conference. 

Tareen, who was flanked by Ateeq-Ur-Rehman, advisor Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added that the event was being oragnised in collaboration with the PTA, the SBP and the IBA, while Jang Media Group was the official media partner of this exhibition.  “Prominent speakers from the mobile commerce and digital banking industry will present their papers in the conference,” he informed the media. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement