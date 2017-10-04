Wed October 04, 2017
October 4, 2017

Pfizer, Aman Foundation collaborate

Pfizer, Aman Foundation collaborate

KARACHI: Pfizer Pakistan Limited and Aman Health Care Services signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly conduct a disease awareness session on Overactive Bladder, via Aman’s telehealth services, through qualified healthcare professionals over the phone, a statement said on Monday.

The signing ceremony was held at the Aman Foundation head office in Karachi, attended by Pfizer Pakistan and Aman Health Care teams. One of the symptoms of OAB is feeling the urgency to urinate and using the toilet eight or more times in the day or one or more times in the night, it added.

