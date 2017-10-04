SCB to deploy consolidated network

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd has signed an agreement with Pronet (Pvt) Ltd to deploy cutting-edge communications solutions from Avaya, a statement said on Tuesday.

The bank will implement Avaya’s IP telephony solutions nationwide, helping it to boost efficiency deliver superior customer experience and increase profitability. Standard Chartered Pakistan wanted to consolidate its voice operations infrastructure to improve efficiency and implement latest state-of-the-art technology.

After an extensive evaluation process, Standard Chartered decided to work with Pronet to upgrade its existing infrastructure to Avaya solutions, as they demonstrated superior reliability, easier administration and a better end-user experience than competitor solutions, it added.

This solution will help the bank deploy and maintain one consolidated network, lower recurring expenses and overall costs through a common architecture. The transformation will also ensure scalability and high availability and enhance employee productivity through applications, it said.