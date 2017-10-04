Value-added sector demands dedicated textile ministry

KARACHI: Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, chairman Pakistan Apparel Forum (PAF), on Tuesday urged the government to restore the separate and dedicated ministry for textile industry, so that the issues of the sector can be resolved speedily.

“The actions of the government that claims to be “business friendly” have proved “anti business”, as there had been no significant improvement in the economy during its tenure, which is ending in a few months,” Bilwani said in a statement. “It has failed to achieve the

desired aims and objectives to enhance exports, strengthen the economy, and facilitate the business and industrial community.”

Bilwani said it was so highly regrettable that the post of federal minister for textile industry remained vacant for last several years and now the textile and commerce ministries have been rolled into one. “The commerce portfolio is itself significantly important as it is tasked with enhancing trade while it has to also look after the affairs of 14 organisations working under its ambit,” he said adding,

“Under these circumstances the commerce ministry cannot pay textile ministry attention it deserves.” The PAF official said the ministry of textile industry was established on the ethical and genuine demand of the value-added textile export sector.