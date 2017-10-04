Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

R
Reuters
October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Copper eases

Copper eases

Sydney/Melbourne

London copper and zinc prices eased on Tuesday after starting the week firmer, with investors taking profits in holiday-thinned trading in Asia.

Commodities traders said the week-long absence of trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange due to China´s National Day break could drag on less actively traded London Metal Exchange contracts in Asian time zones.

"We saw some profit-taking early on in copper and zinc, which had a strong run on Monday (when zinc hit its highest price in more than 10 years)," said a Perth-based trader. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had declined 0.4 percent to $6,465 a tonne by 0530 GMT, more than reversing a modest overnight gain.

LME three-month zinc eased by 0.4 percent to $3,223.25 a tonne. Zinc was the top performer on the LME on Monday, touching its strongest since August 2007 at $3,248 a tonne.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement