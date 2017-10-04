Copper eases

Sydney/Melbourne

London copper and zinc prices eased on Tuesday after starting the week firmer, with investors taking profits in holiday-thinned trading in Asia.

Commodities traders said the week-long absence of trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange due to China´s National Day break could drag on less actively traded London Metal Exchange contracts in Asian time zones.

"We saw some profit-taking early on in copper and zinc, which had a strong run on Monday (when zinc hit its highest price in more than 10 years)," said a Perth-based trader. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had declined 0.4 percent to $6,465 a tonne by 0530 GMT, more than reversing a modest overnight gain.

LME three-month zinc eased by 0.4 percent to $3,223.25 a tonne. Zinc was the top performer on the LME on Monday, touching its strongest since August 2007 at $3,248 a tonne.