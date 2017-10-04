Copper eases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London copper and zinc prices eased on Tuesday after starting the week firmer, with investors taking profits in holiday-thinned trading in Asia.
Commodities traders said the week-long absence of trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange due to China´s National Day break could drag on less actively traded London Metal Exchange contracts in Asian time zones.
"We saw some profit-taking early on in copper and zinc, which had a strong run on Monday (when zinc hit its highest price in more than 10 years)," said a Perth-based trader. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had declined 0.4 percent to $6,465 a tonne by 0530 GMT, more than reversing a modest overnight gain.
LME three-month zinc eased by 0.4 percent to $3,223.25 a tonne. Zinc was the top performer on the LME on Monday, touching its strongest since August 2007 at $3,248 a tonne.
