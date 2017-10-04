Cotton unchanged

Karachi

Normal trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,430/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs6,145/maund and Rs6,585/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said more arrivals are expected this week, which might put pressure on prices in the local market. International market is down, while there are holidays in China, he added.

A total of 21 transactions were recorded of around 15,000 bales at a price of Rs5,600 to Rs6,175/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Sanghar, Tando Adam, Moro, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Rohri, Saleh Pat, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur.