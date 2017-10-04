Gold falls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru
Gold edged down to a 7-week low on Tuesday, as equities and the dollar were buoyed in Asian trade by upbeat economic data and strong U.S. treasury yields. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,269.20 an ounce by 0337 GMT, after earlier touching its lowest since mid-August at $1,267.76.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery shed 0.3 percent to $1,272 an ounce.
"Gold no doubt is struggling for the moment as at least three variables are
arrayed against it, namely, a stronger dollar, a higher rate environment and possibly a reduction in tensions with North Korea if tentative contacts revealed over the weekend amount to something," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
"We see gold possibly getting to a low of $1,245 before running into some credible support."
