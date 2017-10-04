Dollar higher

Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar struck a 1-1/2-month high on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose after a strong reading for U.S. manufacturing activity hardened expectations for U.S. interest rates to rise by the year-end.

The Australian dollar slipped to its lowest in more than two months after the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged and gave a somewhat cautious assessment of the local economy.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.3 percent at 93.848 after touching 93.891, its highest since Aug. 17. On track for its third straight day of rises, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield edged up to 2.351 percent after briefly touching a three-month high of 2.371 percent overnight.

Debt yields and equities rose - Wall Street shares reached record highs - after a measure of U.S. manufacturing activity for September released on Monday showed a surge to a 13-1/2-year high. "The dollar is drawing support from familiar themes. The Fed continues to sound hawkish, U.S. indicators are good and price indicators are rising," said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo Branch Manager of State Street Bank."

All these factors are cementing the prospect of a December rate hike by the Fed.