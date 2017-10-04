Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee flat

Rupee flat

The rupee traded flat on Tuesday amid lacklustre trading activity, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.42 against the dollar, unchanged from Monday’s closing in the interbank currency market. In the open market, the rupee / dollar parity was traded at 106.30/50 as compared to the previous levels of 106.30/60.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement