Rupee flat

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee traded flat on Tuesday amid lacklustre trading activity, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.42 against the dollar, unchanged from Monday’s closing in the interbank currency market. In the open market, the rupee / dollar parity was traded at 106.30/50 as compared to the previous levels of 106.30/60.
Comments